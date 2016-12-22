Kate England & Victoria Banx Are Subtle And Other News
The Assassin’s Creed movie is as god awful as it looks. [Lainey Gossip]
Charlie Hunnam got crazy laid in Colombia. Got it. [Dlisted]
Perfect. Extradite the little bastard. Today. [TMZ]
Trump didn’t feel like winning the popular vote. Oh, word? [Newser]
Wow, North Carolina is a shit show right now. Goddamn. [Death and Taxes]
Bella Thorne is a savage. [IDLYITW]
Jesus Fuck, Kara Del Toro in a bikini. [Hollywood Tuna]
Elsa Hosk in lingerie. [Popoholic]
You guys, I think Mariah Carey’s gonna bang a Christmas tree. [Celebslam]
Rob Kardashian had sex with this. Rob Kardashian. [DrunkenStepfather]
Photos: FameFlynet