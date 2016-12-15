Good Morning, Kate England & Victoria Banx, And Other News
Johnny Depp is being a bitch about the divorce. [Lainey Gossip]
Donald Trump really is making everyone kiss his ring. [Dlisted]
Tim Tebow wants to bring back Tebowing. Goddammit. [TMZ]
GOP is doing some spectacular ratfucking in NC. [Newser]
So Ivanka Trump is basically the First Lady. Not weird at all. [Death and Taxes]
Hailey Clauson is probably mad at Ashley Graham. [IDLYITW]
Jesus Christ, Angelina Boyko bikini photos. [Hollywood Tuna]
Hilary Duff in yoga pants. [Popoholic]
Kylie Jenner’s porn career is closer than we thought. [Celebslam]
Remember Estella Warren? You can see her boobs. [DrunkenStepfather]
