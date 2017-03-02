Kate England & Naomi Woods In A Bikini And Other News

Kate Hudson has a custody battle problem. [Lainey Gossip]

Casey Affleck said vague things about that stuff. [Dlisted]

Ashley Graham swimsuit photos. [TMZ]

Jeff Sessions is fucked. Noticing a theme here? [Newser]

Kylie Jenner topless. [Celebuzz]

Goddamn, Lais Ribeiro in a bikini. [Celebslam]

This might be the best Whitewashing ScarJo poster yet. [Popoholic]

Uh, what does Bella Thorne have on her vagina? [Hollywood Tuna]

That’s Kate Bosworth naked alright. [DrunkenStepfather]

