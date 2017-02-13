Kat Torres Swimsuit Photos And Other News

kat torres swimsuit
View the Gallery /
10 Photos

Captain America went after David Duke on Twitter. [Lainey Gossip]

Frank Ocean has some shit to say about Taylor Swift. [Dlisted]

“Cash Me Ousside” Girl is why we need Planned Parenthood. [TMZ]

Trump is looking into North Korea. We’re dead. [Newser]

Hidden Figures just smacked down La La Land. [The Frisky]

The KylieBot 9000 finally got its Scam update. [Celebuzz]

Tell me this isn’t Charlotte McKinney’s new boyfriend. [Celebslam]

Victoria Justice is cleavagey. [Popoholic]

Jesus Christ, Alexis Ren. [Hollywood Tuna]

Those are KeKe Palmer’s nipples. [DrunkenStepfather]

THE SUPERFICIAL | AboutFacebookTwitter

Photos: FameFlynet

10 Photos »
Tags: Kat Torres, Links, Swimsuit
0