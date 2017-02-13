Kat Torres Swimsuit Photos And Other News
Advertisement
Captain America went after David Duke on Twitter. [Lainey Gossip]
Frank Ocean has some shit to say about Taylor Swift. [Dlisted]
“Cash Me Ousside” Girl is why we need Planned Parenthood. [TMZ]
Trump is looking into North Korea. We’re dead. [Newser]
Hidden Figures just smacked down La La Land. [The Frisky]
The KylieBot 9000 finally got its Scam update. [Celebuzz]
Tell me this isn’t Charlotte McKinney’s new boyfriend. [Celebslam]
Victoria Justice is cleavagey. [Popoholic]
Jesus Christ, Alexis Ren. [Hollywood Tuna]
Those are KeKe Palmer’s nipples. [DrunkenStepfather]
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photos: FameFlynet
5 Signs You Belong Together
We've all heard the old saying that there's someone out there for everyone. Here are a few signs you can look for to figure out just how well you and your partner mesh together.
3 Reasons to Stay Single
There are plenty of benefits to being in a relationship, but there are just as many reasons for staying single.
9 Sexual Communication Tips
Talking about sex can be stressful, Here are nine helpful tips to make it easier.
Top 5 Gifts for Couples
Are you looking for something you can share with your partner? Check out these great recommendations to find something that you'll both love.
Top 5 Gifts for Him
Not sure what to get your man? Check out some of the top gift ideas from the guys at Adam & Eve.
Indulge in a little "me time"
Adam & Eve Adult Toys. Always Discreet, Free Shipping and Bonus Gifts.
Advertisement
Advertisement