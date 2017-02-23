Somebody Made A Gold Statue Of Kanye West As Jesus

“Yo, how long I been trying to levitate into the sky?”

“Four hours.”

“Dope, dope.”

I’m not a superstitious man, but if the Asshole God from the Christian Bible somehow exists, I’m pretty sure a golden statue of Kanye West as Jesus is exactly the kind of the thing that will piss him off. Then again, Donald Trump has the nuclear codes, so let’s not pretend that process hasn’t already started. THR reports:

In a phone interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Plastic Jesus says the piece is titled “False Idol,” and was inspired by the way in which the media and the general public treat West.

“He’s a genius at writing and producing but he’s not a God, and that’s where we put him. Until there’s an issue in his life or a hiccup in his career, then we crucify him,” explains the photojournalist turned artist, who cites West’s controversial statements, recent breakdown and hospitalization as reasons for his public fall from grace. “We’ve seen it before with people like Britney Spears or Lindsay Lohan. The same people who put him into a God-like place are the same yapping at his heels for a piece of flesh when something happens.”

Plastic Jesus admits that he’s “an admirer” of Kanye both musically and creatively. “The piece is intended to be as critical of us as consumers and the media as it is of Kanye himself. We’ve created this idol from somebody who is clearly talented,” he says.

Wow, that was actually way more reasonable than I expected. Marginally humorous captions, anyone?



“KRIS JENNER TOLD ME TO JUMP OFF A CLIFF IN THE DESERT, JIGGA!!”





“YO, WE BRINGING BACK THE PAPAL TIARA! JUDE LAW, BITCH!!!”





“NO, DONALD TRUMP DIDN’T PEE ON ME!!! WHY DO MOTHERFUCKERS KEEP ASKING THAT?!”

