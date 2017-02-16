“Haha, Justin! I’m doing your gir- Wait, what? How many? All of them. He had sex with all the women behind me? Sheeeeeit.”

You may remember that Justin Bieber used to intermittently bang Selena Gomez in between Miranda Kerr, Kourtney Kardashian, Madison Beer, and any other number of women who have been seduced by the lure of his naturally occurring maple scent and/or surprisingly large dick. You may also remember that Justin Bieber is a petty little cockweasel who hates being told what to do with his toys, so he’s been taking Selena Gomez hooking up with The Weekend really well. And by really well, I mean Justin “shaded” The Weekend on Instagram Live during The Grammys, which is something I know because no one will remember me when I die. Naturally, The Weeknd couldn’t let this stand, so he said some vaguely insulting stuff on a song that everyone is now interpreting as a Bieber diss track. Does this post count as my suicide note? I think it should. Via TMZ:

He dropped a verse on Toronto rapper Nav’s new track, “Some Way” … and fans are taking it as a diss track against his gf Selena Gomez’s ex-bf. He sings about taking someone’s chick, and there’s this:

“I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f*** and my tongue game a remedy.”

I refuse to believe Selena Gomez is using the term “fuck game,” but she was in Spring Breakers, so there’s no telling what kind of shit she overheard James Franco talking about over the phone during breaks in shooting.

“Oh hey, Jonah. I haven’t talked to you in so long! … Good, yeah everything’s great here. I heard you got a Leo movie, congrats man! … Whoa, that is, um, no I’ve never seen something like that happen on a movie set. … So you’re telling me that the whole crew, union electric guys and everything, they’re all cool with stopping production for hours while you stand by a trailer door and just say ‘It’s time for fuck game!’ when anyone walks by? Wow. … Well, of course it works.”

