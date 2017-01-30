Justin Bieber Getting His Face Slammed Into A Wall, Anyone?

While the world basically watches The Dead Zone unfold in real time, we’ll take any goddamn good news we can get right now. So here’s Chris Pronger slamming Justin Bieber against the wall during the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout, which should raise some spirits.

Great hockey photo or greatest hockey photo? Chris Pronger checks @justinbieber (via AP) pic.twitter.com/JjRapvazRg — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 29, 2017

I don’t know about you, but I feel like I could punch Jesus right now. GET SOME. But wait, there’s video!

A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justnbieber) on Jan 28, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

Holy shit, Justin Bieber didn’t just get checked, that little bastard got dragged. I might need a cigarette right now. (Why are my hands shaking?)

Photo: Getty