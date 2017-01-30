Justin Bieber Getting His Face Slammed Into A Wall, Anyone?

justin bieber

While the world basically watches The Dead Zone unfold in real time, we’ll take any goddamn good news we can get right now. So here’s Chris Pronger slamming Justin Bieber against the wall during the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout, which should raise some spirits.

I don’t know about you, but I feel like I could punch Jesus right now. GET SOME. But wait, there’s video!

A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justnbieber) on

Holy shit, Justin Bieber didn’t just get checked, that little bastard got dragged. I might need a cigarette right now. (Why are my hands shaking?)

THE SUPERFICIAL | AboutFacebookTwitter

Photo: Getty

Tags: Chris Pronger, Justin Bieber, Video
4