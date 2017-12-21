Justin Bieber Talking to Ex-Girlfriend About Jesus Lands Him in Doghouse

About a year ago, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made a conscious effort to let everyone know they were banging. Like Justin himself, it didn’t last long (zingg!!). Despite it being the stupidest idea on earth, Justin and Selena Gomez are now back together and going through “couples therapy” at whatever weird, designer cult church he’s obsessed with. Selena’s mom clearly approves. Turns out, the reason why they sought therapy was because Justin has a pension for calling his ex-girlfriends (Hailey Baldwin) and talking to them about how boring Selena is in bed Jesus and stuff.

Dating 101 says “whatever you do, don’t call your ex and if you fucking DO, don’t tell your S.O. about it.” Well, Justin did because he wants Selena to know that she need not worry about the sinful ways of his wandering penis when Jesus is around. Via TMZ:

Sources connected to Hillsong Church tell us Justin has been trying to make amends lately as part of his renewed faith … and decided to do that with Hailey. We’re told he reached out to clear the air over their brief relationship and sour breakup.

What kind of Church leaks info like this to TMZ? Oh, one that exists as a wing of his PR agency, got it…

Next, as part of his new “open and honest” approach to life, Justin told Selena about his convo with Hailey — and let’s just say it went over like a fart in church. We’re told she wasn’t thrilled with him being in contact with an ex … and that’s when they decided to give Christian couples therapy a try. (from TMZ)

If Christianity can teach you anything, it’s that there’s always a way to brush your fuck-ups under the rug. I’m sure that after a couple more one-on-one sessions, Justin will learn to not tell his girlfriend that he’s still in contact with the the eight thousand women he’s slept with since they broke up/still dated that first time.

Also, they’ve only been dating for what, like a month? If you need therapy right out the gate, Christian couples therapy at that, you should probably not spend too much on Christmas presents this year because they will probably wind up getting returned or burned in a breakup pyre.

