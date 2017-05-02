Justin Bieber Is Not Dating Hailee Steinfeld

Despite TMZ blowing their Bieb-wad over some photo of the two on a face-time call, Hailee Steinfeld is actually dating Cameron Smoller. Haven’t heard of him? Nobody has. Here’s his Instagram:

A post shared by Known As Camelton (@cameronsmoller) on Oct 1, 2016 at 1:39pm PDT



Seems like a really cool, not-basic-whatsoever type of guy!

So now that we know that Hailee is actually dating one of the “Rich Kids of Instagram: Malibu Edition”, we can finally rest easy knowing that the Beebs is probably just slangin’ his D at whoever wants to put up with his bullshit for a couple of hours.