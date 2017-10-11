Jules Liesl and Other Things That Have Nothing to do With Harvey Weinstein
Self-proclaimed side boob queen Jules Liesl has appeared in such obvious places as Sports Illustrated and Maxim magazine as a model with very large breasts that were not fondled by Harvey Weinstein. Does this make her a national treasure? I’d say so…
Here are a couple other things that Uncle Harv hasn’t tried to get into a hotel room…
-A treadmill.
-Any of the new Kardashian cast members.
-A Galapagos turtle.
-A cobb salad.
-Bella Hadid before she was old enough to drink.
-Banana chutney.
-A Catalan declaration of independence.
-Anyone who ever wanted to be there.
-Mike Pence.
“I tried to get Harvey to cast me as the bad guy in one of the Lego movies, but it didn’t work out…”
Hey!
