Joy Corrigan Channels Energy to Her Yoni and Other News
A drunk driver hit Macklemore. [TMZ]
Kathy Griffin shaved her head and it has nothing to do with the Trump picture, you animals. [TooFab]
Someone is a bit upset at how Justin Timberlake worded his Instagram promo for “his wife’s” new show. [LaineyGossip]
John Cena has been cast in the Transformers Bumblebee spinoff so that should excite you if you’re… ya know… a child. [THR]
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, anyone? [JustJared]
Remember how I said that MTV thinks they’re relevant again? Welp here’s their Siesta Key swingin’ and missin’. [Dlisted]
Blake Lively pulling off some (questionable) fem-positive power movies. [WWTDD]
Ben Affleck is buying booze in Maine, but probably for his girlfriend… LOL JK. [Celebitchy]
