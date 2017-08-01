Joy Corrigan Channels Energy to Her Yoni and Other News

Also…

A drunk driver hit Macklemore. [TMZ]

Kathy Griffin shaved her head and it has nothing to do with the Trump picture, you animals. [TooFab]

Someone is a bit upset at how Justin Timberlake worded his Instagram promo for “his wife’s” new show. [LaineyGossip]

John Cena has been cast in the Transformers Bumblebee spinoff so that should excite you if you’re… ya know… a child. [THR]

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, anyone? [JustJared]

Remember how I said that MTV thinks they’re relevant again? Welp here’s their Siesta Key swingin’ and missin’. [Dlisted]

Blake Lively pulling off some (questionable) fem-positive power movies. [WWTDD]

Ben Affleck is buying booze in Maine, but probably for his girlfriend… LOL JK. [Celebitchy]