Joseph Fiennes’ Michael Jackson Was Taken Out Back And Shot

When Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson popped up online, it disturbed even people like myself who absolutely believe Michael Jackson was a child molester, so I really should spare a fuck that he looks like Criss Angel’s pasty little brother Mitch Cherub. Except Michael Jackson unfortunately had children, and Paris Jackson was not having this shit, which prompted Sky Arts to pull the plug on the whole thing. BBC News reports:

“We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family.

“We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.”

Apparently the episode was supposed to be “slightly tongue-in-cheek, mischievous and deliberately ambiguous,” which is one way to describe a road trip with an alleged pedophile, I guess. Then again, one of the episodes has Hitler in it, but they made Ramsey Bolton play him, so I guess that evens things out? I’m honestly asking because this actually looks good on paper.

“Okay, if we do Hitler, it’s gotta be someone people hate.”

“I know just the man…”

“Not Donald Trump.”

“I know just the other man…”

