Joseline Hernandez’s Ridiculous Cleavage, Natasha Oakley Being Vain, and More News

If you’re unfamiliar with Natasha Oakley, she does that “A Bikini A Day” thing that I guess is a thing for A) people who keep tabs on summer fashion and B) horndogs who like seeing big boobs without going to porn sites. Anyway, check her out in this gallery with her boyfriend – who I guess is like the male version of her – doing something really boring that makes their lives look interesting. I’m no expert on relationships, but I’m pretty sure that when you’re biggest common interest is Instawhoring, it’s probably not going to work out…

Brad Pitt took a break from making sculptures and drinking Fresca to take Chris Cornell’s kids to Universal Studios. No, they didn’t have to wait in any lines… [TMZ]

It looks like somebody tried to polish the rust off of Kourtney Kardashian and failed miserably (she’s just wearing something stupid). [GoFugYourself]

Ever wonder what Oasis’ Liam Gallagher is up to? He’s still not talking to his brother, but at least fat British ladies are throwing their boobs at him still. [TheSun]

Spark up a scented candle and let’s take a moment to reflect… Fergie is no longer a member of the Black Eyed Peas. [Dlisted]

Gwyneth Paltrow has been selling crystal eggs that go inside your “yoni” (vagina) and sounds like she has no problem milking that holistic cash cow till it runs dry. [LaineyGossip]

Sounds like Win Butler has been listening to a ton of disco. The new Arcade Fire track is basically ABBA. [RollingStone]

Elon Musk isn’t going to hang out at the White House anymore… [TooFab]

There is a reason I didn’t write about Taylor Swift today: I’m over it… But she’s still at it. [CeleBitchy]