Jon Hamm’s Penis Went to a Costume Party

It seemed like the classiest Halloween party this past weekend was the Casamigos Tequila party in West Hollywood. The crowd at this party made whatever thing Corinne Olympios brought her boobs to look like a Dave n’ Busters. (It probably was.) A few reality TV cold sores somehow weaseled their way in though (I’m looking at you Krupa), but for the most part it was a pretty high profile shindig. Obviously any tequila-fueled soiré that Jon Hamm brings his penis to is going to score pretty high on the party charts.

Whether or not anyone was crushed by the massive weight of Hamm’s dong is unknown, but judging by the lack of effort in his costume I’m going to say it was highly likely.

How was my Halloween weekend you ask? Well, let me just say that it was filled with the kind of regret that you can only get by eating enough reeses cups to warrant a trip to the doctor to check on why I can’t feel my toes anymore.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter