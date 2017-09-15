Jon Hamm’s Penis Met Trump Once

Jon Hamm sat down with the New York Times for an interview recently, mostly to talk about that post-Mad Men Hammlyfe. He’s still wandering the world as an outcasted lumberjack with a forbidden love for woodland husbandry, and he still hates being a celebrity. His dog died. He hates being single. His penis is still often confused with a baseball glove he keeps in his pocket. It’s the same interview he’s given for the past year.

There was one new revelation however… Jon Hamm made Donald Trump deeply inhale through his nose after the two went dick-to-dick at an SNL after-party in 2015… Oh, Bill O’Reilly was there too.

The talk turned to Donald J. Trump, whom he saw briefly at a Saturday Night Live party in Midtown after the episode hosted by Mr. Trump during the presidential campaign. “He was with Bill O’Reilly,” Mr. Hamm said. “They’re both tall dudes. And I’m a tall dude. And they both do that tall-dude thing, which is try to intimidate you. And it doesn’t work on me. I’m like, ‘I’m as alpha as you. Let’s go. You’re not going to chest-bump me.’ It was a very weird night. It was the shortest I’ve ever stayed at an ‘S.N.L.’ after-party.” (from NY Times)

What the hell were these guys thinking? You can’t roll up on Don Draper and flex nuts against some of the biggest nuts in Hollywood? Jon Hamm is as American as baseball, while Bill and Donnie are as American as racism in baseball.

Hammbone-1. Trump-0.