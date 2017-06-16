Johnny Manzeil’s Fiancee’s Buttfloss Gets Its Own Post

Bre Tiesi was nothing but a Maxim 100 superbabe with a rather impressive C.V. before she showed Johnny Hindenburg her boobs and made him cut back to just drinking whiskey in the morning. She saved his life, guys, seriously.

As rumors swirl about Johnny’s big return to NFL sub-mediocrity, it seems like Bre Tiesi might be the only thing he has going for him right now. Hopefully she doesn’t get intercepted by another professional athlete before he blows it… again.