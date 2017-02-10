Broke Johnny Depp Has Money For Tunnels? I Don’t Even Know

Even though a few days ago we were told Johnny Depp blew all of his money on wine and turquoise rings, there are rumors that he’s finally pursuing his dream of building underground tunnels between his houses to hide from the press. Because that’s a completely normal thing to do and not something Keith Richards said after you guys smoked pumpkin seeds for days and you’re not even sure if it’s him or a pile of pirate pants you’ve been talking to. Via Us Weekly:

Johnny Depp wants his own private compound — complete with an underground tunnel system, a source close to the star claims to Us Weekly. To make his dream a reality, Depp, 53, would connect his five neighboring cul-de-sac homes in the Hollywood Hills, the source explains. “He’s been buying them up over the years,” a second insider says of the Oscar-nominated actor’s houses. “He wanted to build a gate to stop the tour buses from coming up there.” But there’s one thing standing in his way: the owner of the sixth house in the cul-de-sac is refusing to sell. “Johnny has offered him everything,” claims the insider.

So, who the fuck knows how much Johnny is worth at this point. But wait, is this what they mean when they say money can’t buy happiness? Because his neighbor sounds like he’s in goddamn heaven.

“Come on, Paul. This is a blank check. Just write a number!”

“No way. I’ve been raking up your scarves blowing all over my yard for years. It’s payback time, you bolo bitch.”

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Getty