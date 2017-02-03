Johnny Depp Is Being ‘Gaslighted,’ You Guys, It’s Just Not Fair!

“Meet me and Will in our room. 1 a.m.”

If you followed the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorce proceedings even a little bit, then you’re probably aware of how hard his team worked to discredit her mountain of evidence – from authenticated texts to video – that looked a hell of a lot like Johnny Depp routinely got wasted and beat the shit out of her. “Allegedly.” And if you know anything about the methods often employed by domestic abusers, then you’ll find it especially rich how Johnny’s lawyers are responding to leaked reports that he pissed away $2 million a month and is responsible for his own financial troubles. PEOPLE reports:

The Pirates of the Caribbean star claims his former business team, The Management Group (TMG), “have chosen to employ a reprehensible ‘blame the victim’ strategy in a transparent attempt to save their own skin and deflect away from their malfeasance, which is chronicled in Mr. Depp’s 48 page complaint.”

“Mr. Depp did not sue his former business managers for his own personal investment decisions or the ‘financial distress’ they wildly allege — Mr. Depp sued them for fraud and multiple breaches of their fiduciary duty, among other claims,” Waldman continues. “Gaslighting the public with global press releases will not save the defendants in court from their gross misconduct set forth in the complaint.”

For those of you not familiar with gaslighting, it’s a term that’s in vogue right now because it’s a method of abuse where one party denies doing something that they very obviously did in an effort to discredit another party by making them question their own sanity. Like, oh I dunno, say banning Muslims from America and then turning around saying “No, I didn’t. It’s not a ban.” And if that sounds goddamn childish and absurd on its face, over 62 million Americans decided that’s how they want to be governed.

But I’m getting off topic. Where was I? Oh, right. Fuck Johnny Depp.

