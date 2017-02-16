Johnny Depp Might Be Trying To Bang Rey Now, Oh Good

We’ve known for a while now that Johnny Depp is a douchey, possibly violent drunk who became instantly championed by possibly violent MRA douches during his divorce from Amber Heard. So it only makes sense that he’s allegedly trying to bang Daisy Ridley now. The girl who ruined childhoods when she unrealistically flew a spaceship really well and kicked a man’s ass with a laser sword. Welcome to the internet. It fucking sucks here. Via Gossip Cop:

According to Star, the actor has developed a crush on his co-star while filming the upcoming Murder on the Orient Express remake, but Ridley isn’t interested. A so-called “source” tells the magazine, “Daisy’s in a tough spot. She clearly thinks the world of Johnny as an actor, but simply isn’t interested in pursuing a romance with him.”

In the next paragraph they immediately say that none of this is really happening, but we know that it can’t possibly be because Disney frowns upon it’s employees hooking up. After all, they made it perfectly clear that Johnny Depp could get caught shitfaced in a Vegas chapel trying to marry a bolo-tie so long as he shows up for Pirates of the Caribbean 38: The Curse of Child Support Payments. So if Daisy isn’t feeling awkward because she’d be dating a co-worker, what’s the problem? Johnny’s a cool, hip dude with many scarves to prove it. What’s the issue?

