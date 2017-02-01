Johnny Depp Pisses Away $2 Million A Month, Says Ex-Manager

A few weeks back, Lainey Gossip wrote a post about how Johnny Depp tries to front like he’s a sensitive artist who’s only into acting for the craft, but in reality, he needs the money and he needs that shit bad. Which is why this latest bombshell from Depp’s former managers who he’s suing over claims that they ripped him off to the tune of $28 million isn’t all that surprising. It also explains why he fought so hard to make sure Amber Heard got as little as possible in the divorce because he needs that money to pour $30,000 worth of wine into his face every month. “Allegedly.” But we’ll get back to that. THR reports:

“Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford,” writes attorney Michael Kump in the cross-complaint. “Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.”

Among the examples of excess listed by TMG is $75 million spent on 14 residences, $18 million spent on a luxury yacht and $30,000 per month spent on wine. “Depp also paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado,” writes Kump.

TMG claims Depp’s lawsuit is an attempt to derail foreclosure proceedings the company is pursuing against the actor in an attempt to recover $4.2 million he owes them.

$30,000 a month on wine? Hmm, why is that setting off alarms in my head? Think, think…

*walks away whistling*

