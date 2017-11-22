So That Pixar Guy, EH?!

It all started when John Lasseter, head of animation at Pixar, made an alleged “unwanted advance” on Rashida Jones. Jones was writing Toy Story 4 at the time, but claimed her and her writing partner left due to “creative differences.” Really, it was Lasseter’s creepy penchant for holding hugs a few seconds too long and having wandering hands.

Lasseter is probably the second most powerful burn in the sexual harassment inquisition since Harvey Weinstein himself. The guy co-founded Pixar and has since had his fingers in $6 billion worth of Disney/Pixar mega-franchises like Moana, Finding Nemo, and Frozen. If you think that someone who makes animated movies for kids and wears goofy print shirts would be a Mr. Rodgers of a character around the office, think again — this guy is actually a grope-happy boozehound.

“Multiple sources at Pixar and in the animation community spoke with THR about Lasseter’s alleged behavior but asked not to be named out of fear that their careers in the tight-knit animation community would be damaged. Based on their accounts, the alleged incident involving Jones was not an isolated occurrence. One longtime Pixar employee says Lasseter, who is well-known for hugging employees and others in the entertainment community, was also known by insiders for ‘grabbing, kissing, making comments about physical attributes.’ Multiple sources say Lasseter is known to drink heavily at company social events such as premiere parties, but this source says the behavior was not always confined to such settings.” (from THR)

The same sources that talked to The Hollywood Reporter also mention that women knew not to let Lasseter get too close to you in a skirt because he’d probably cop a feel, not to mention an unwanted kiss or hug.

Of course John Lasseter has since apologized and Disney ― looking out for their boy who single-handedly squashed their only competition (Dreamworks movies suck and you know it) ― issued some blah blah pats on the back about how they appreciate his candor and hope he comes back good as new after his vacation “reflective sabbatical.”

He’ll be back roaming the Pixar office hallways and making people who work below him feel uncomfortable in about six months.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter