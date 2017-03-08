Joe Manganiello Is F*cking Killing Us Over Here

What? He’s in the shot.

You know how Joe Manganiello is rich, ripped as shit, and married to Sofia Veragra, so he gets to do sex stuff with her boobs? *fantasizes poking one then running away giggling* Well, he’s also apparently goddamn Nicholas Sparks. Because for their first year anniversary he wrote her a book. This fucking guy. Via PEOPLE:

Speaking with Cosmopolitan UK, the Magic Mike XXL actor dished about his love for the Modern Family actress, and detailed the adorable gift that he created from beginning to end for their first year of marriage together.

“I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary. It was about how we met, as well as our courting, and was about 40 pages long …,” Manganiello told the publication.

Here’s how I imagine that pitch meeting went.

Joe: I make word book for pretty wife boob lady.

Publisher: Uh, no thanks.

Joe:



Publisher: How does a million dollars sound?

Photo: Getty