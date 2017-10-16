Joe Jonas is Marrying Sophie Turner

The dirtiest-looking Jonas brother and spandex legging enthusiast has popped the question to Sophie Turner after a year of dating. It sounds fast because it kind of is, but what do you expect from a guy who saved his virginity for Mickey Mouse?

Sophie, who has been playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones since she was 13-years-old, just turned 21, so there will probably be a lot of engagement ring selfies coming off of her Instagram in the next few days. That’s what kids do when they get married young right? Do it for the ‘gram?

The couple announced the engagement on social media over the weekend, showing off the massive diamond ring the 28-year-old singer proposed with in a sweet Instagram photo. In true #RelationshipGoals fashion, the pair broke the news with adorable corresponding captions.In the same photo of Sophie, 21, wearing a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring and matching eternity band, the two held hands and tagged each other in the picture. (from Celebuzz)

Sophie really likes Joe because he knows what it’s like to be a slave to the PR machine.

“I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world,” she told InStyle. “You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time. And you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, ‘My publicist says I can’t do this…’”

