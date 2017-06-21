Joanna Krupa’s Side Boob Went To Dinner

It’s a rare sight to see former Real Housewife Joanna Krupa out and about in L.A. without her full nips ablaze, but we got one here. At least she’s letting a little breathing room for her pups with her signature “bras are for panzies” look.

I don’t know who her friends are, but the one that looks like Garth from Wayne’s World is almost certainly about to order her sixth appletini of the evening and slip the valet her phone number.

Just goes to show you, blondes may have more fun, but that doesn’t stop them from looking like they could still work at a Panama City Waffle House.