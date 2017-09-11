Joanna Krupa Is Saving Tigers With Her Boobs

Real Housewives alum Joanna Krupa, the same one who had a judge review her gynecological records in order to proclaim that her vagina was 100% “stink free,” is really into animals. If you go to her Twitter, it’s a balanced mix of half-naked pictures of her showing off her boobs and petitions trying to save dogs, cats, whales, etc.

Her latest venture for PETA involves circus animals, who actually do have a pretty shitty existence. Here we have her hanging out in front of Westminster without clothes on in an attempt to stop circus-folk from handling their tigers like Mike Vick. A noble cause, but I honestly don’t think Ringling Bros. is going to give a shit about a lady painted like a tiger.