Joanna Krupa Still Looks Like Sweet Goddamn And Other News

Charlie Hunnam’s King Arthur brings the sploosh. [Lainey Gossip]

Anthony Bourdain rebounded quickly. [Dlisted]

Kylie Jenner had a “business meeting.” Riiight. [TMZ]

How’s that Obamacare repeal going, guys? [Newser]

Finger-banging feels great. Who knew? [The Frisky]

I’m starting to think Maddie’s ATV accident was a tad exaggerated. [Celebuzz]

Good God, Vita Sidorkina. [Celebslam]

Emily Ratajkowski in a bikini. [Popoholic]

Sofia Jamora will blow your pants off. [Hollywood Tuna]

Maitland Ward is subtle. Very subtle. [DrunkenStepfather]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: FameFlynet