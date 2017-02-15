Jessica Lowndes In Lingerie Is The Crap We Missed

Welcome to Wednesday’s The Crap We Missed featuring Ariel Winter’s butt, Robert Pattinson who is definitely trolling us now, Adrien Brody partying in the back, and Kendall Jenner on The Tonight Show in case you wondered if doing an appearance there still lent any sort of entertainment pedigree. It doesn’t, in fact, I think this actually means the opposite. As in, when Johnny waved you over to the couch, your career was made, but if Jimmy makes you play terrible dinner party games that make you consider ending a friendship, you’re two roles away from a Lifetime Christmas movie that has talking animals in it.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram