Jessica Lowndes In A Swimsuit Is The Crap We Missed
Advertisement
Welcome to Thurday’s The Crap We Missed featuring Joe Biden proving he wasn’t just bros with Obama, he’s bros with fucking EVERYONE. We’ve also got the new face of our Department of Education, naked Joanna Krupa taking a bath, Chuck Norris meeting Benjamin Netanyahu, and this video down here of Jennifer Lopez shaking her butt that deserves to be in a presidential library. And I didn’t say Obama’s! You guys thought that, and that’s racist.
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photo: Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram
5 Signs You Belong Together
We've all heard the old saying that there's someone out there for everyone. Here are a few signs you can look for to figure out just how well you and your partner mesh together.
3 Reasons to Stay Single
There are plenty of benefits to being in a relationship, but there are just as many reasons for staying single.
9 Sexual Communication Tips
Talking about sex can be stressful, Here are nine helpful tips to make it easier.
Top 5 Gifts for Couples
Are you looking for something you can share with your partner? Check out these great recommendations to find something that you'll both love.
Top 5 Gifts for Him
Not sure what to get your man? Check out some of the top gift ideas from the guys at Adam & Eve.
Indulge in a little "me time"
Adam & Eve Adult Toys. Always Discreet, Free Shipping and Bonus Gifts.
Advertisement
Advertisement