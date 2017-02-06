Jennifer Lopez’s Underboob Is The Crap We Missed

Welcome to Monday’s The Crap We Missed which is mostly a roundup of random shit that happened at Super Bowl parties like Kendra Wilkinson showing up braless, Ceelo Green being invited to an “after dark” party (What could go wrong?), and Ashanti’s butt reuniting with Ja Rule. Plus Phoebe Price who was not in Houston for the big game, but decided to celebrate like this at home. I would, uh, steer clear of the seven-layer dip if that’s what she wore to make it.

Photo: Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram