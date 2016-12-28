Jennifer Lopez & Drake Want You To Know They Made The Sex

As it’s become increasingly obvious that Jennifer Lopez and Drake are totally doing it, the two of them posted synchronized Instagram photos that all but said, “Fuck you, Casper Smart,” in the caption. Which must be nice for Jennifer Lopez because now she’s with a man who doesn’t need an allowance that he’ll just turn around and use on peep shows and transsexual side-pieces. I don’t know much about women, but I’m guessing she won’t miss that. As for Drake, the last person he was supposedly with was Taylor Swift, so it’s probably incredible for him to be with somebody who’s not a virgin and/or only has missionary sex on top of a handcrafted duvet in New England. If it’s autumn.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Instagram