So remember when Jennifer Lawrence scratched her butt on sacred rocks, and it was so funny because that’s where her poop comes from? Well, here she is telling James Corden about the time she Photobombed her mom while peeing in the yard. Ha! How do people not love her? I’ll never understand. *stares down the barrel of gun for way, way too long*

Photo: CBS/YouTube