Jennifer Lawrence Somehow Hasn’t Grossed Out Darren Aronofsky Yet

Jennifer Lawrence is all over the latest issue of Vogue right now and since there isn’t shit going on elsewhere other than Glen Campbell dying, let’s talk about it. She was given four different cover shoots to capture her essence and gave a tell-all interview talking about everything from how she can’t get enof of Darren Aronofsky to that video of her pole-dancing like a quaalude roomba. It’s all to publicize Arnofsky’s newest flick, Mother!, which looks like a fever dream version of Rosemary’s Baby. To be honest, I’m pretty excited about it.

Not only did J-Law start banging the director last year while filming Mother!, but she also claims she had a “decompression tent” set up to recover for particularly intense scenes.

Lawrence recalls that there was even a moment on set where she hyperventilated and dislocated a rib. “I ended up getting on oxygen,” she says. “I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren’s like, ‘It was out of focus; we’ve got to do it again.’ And I was just like, ‘Go f**k yourself.’’ After that occurred, the Oscar winner says the crew made her a “Kardashian tent” to decompress from her dark role. It was here that she was able to chat with her friends about reality TV. “It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and KUWTK playing on a loop — and gumballs.” (From ET)

Watching the Kardashians while filming a movie about some satanic cult going after your uterus for evil? Are we sure she wasn’t watching this show for character research?

Aronofsky doesn’t play that shit though, he finds reality TV “disappointing”. Makes sense, the guy is almost twice her age and is one of the best active filmmakers in the game. According to J-Law though, he’s not one of those “so, Randy – what’s your favorite Joyce” types that normally come out of Harvard.

While Lawrence doesn’t comment on their 22-year age difference, she does address Aronofsky’s Ivy League education. “I normally don’t like Harvard people, because they can’t go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard,” she quips. “He’s not like that.” (ET)

Overall it sounds like Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky are going to be a thing for a while longer. Since she’s a high-stock 26-year-old and he’s almost 50 with a kid from Rachel Weisz, I doubt he’s going to plant a baby bomb on her any time soon. As soon as that conversation happens somebody is getting peed on.