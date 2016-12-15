Jennifer Lawrence’s Boobs, How Are They?

Last night was the Hollywood premiere of Passengers, so here’s Jennifer Lawrence at that below:

And while those are fine, serviceable photos of Jennifer Lawrence’s cleavage, here are way better shots from last week’s photocall that I missed because it was on a Friday, so it might as well have happened in another dimension. And who’s to say it didn’t? Do our Earth women look this hot? Not at Target. I can tell you that much. *crawls back behind microwaves* How weird would it be if I randomly said “I’m the leprechaun…” every few minutes? Too adorable? You’re right.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: Getty