Jenna Jameson Just Earned Herself A Cabinet Position

As Fish pointed out yesterday, he and I have come to a stalemate in our incredibly important, and never once poop-related, gchat discussions over how the media handles Milo. Fish leans towards total blackout (not a joke about Milo’s penis preference – or was it?), and I’m more of the mind to blankly stare at him until he gets tired of flailing around in the cereal aisle. But what I think all can both agree on is that nobody needed Jenna Jameson’s opinion, but that didn’t stop her from going on a Twitter tirade where she supported the alt-right’s abusive boyfriend, claimed every single Muslims is a terrorist, and went for the money shot by defending the KKK. What I’m saying is getting repeatedly hit in the face with dongs causes TBI. The science is all here, people. Via The Wrap:

In the midst of a long string of tweets about Muslims, Jameson responded to a tweet that has since been deleted in which she said, “Do the klu klux klan follow a religion that orders the death of apostates? When was the last time we saw a klan member blow up infidels?”

Someone replied to that tweet by saying the KKK lynched non-white people less than a generation ago. Jameson responded, “Yes, and thank god they’ve been all but eradicated and forced into obscurity… no thanks to the democrats who created them.”

Among other many anti-Muslim tweets Jameson shared over the past few days, she also wrote, “I disagree with following an ideology that abuses women, kills gays, mutilates female children and murders apostates.”

Previously, Jameson voiced her support for former Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos after he resigned following accusations he condoned pedophila.

In response to a story that Salon deleted a controversial article written by an admitted pedophile, Jameson wrote, “Because they lead the smear campaign against Milo, who is an important conservative leader for this generation. #istandwithmilo.”

I 100% agree that Milo is an important conservative leader for this generation, and that he should be able to shed light on their actual positions which include: Fuck LGBTQ rights, fuck women, fuck learning, and fuck the environment. As for responding to Jenna’s crazy horseshit? I’m not even going to try to follow this:

Is it possible to go back in time & un-masturbate to somebody? https://t.co/ZKUuzsK7zU — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 22, 2017

Photo: Getty