Jeana Turner Doing Bikini Things and More News
Also…
Wonder Woman 2 is going to make a ton of money and so is director Patty Jenkins with her deal to write/direct/produce the sequel. [IDLY]
Speaking of billion-dollar-franchises, J.J. Abrams is also back on for the next Star Wars. [JustJared]
Wendy Williams has transformed into Charo I guess. [PageSix]
Apple unveiled one of the most technologically advanced consumer products in the history of human existence and showed how you can move a panda emoji with your own face! [TMZ]
Gremlins put a MILF threesome video on Ted Cruz’ Twitter favorites. [Dlisted]
James Woods still has a curmudgeony penis. [Celebitchy]
Remember Rob “Blob” Kardashian and that stripper that got his PIN number? Remember their baby that they seriously named Dream? Me neither… [WWTDD]
Selena Gomez is complaining about growing up a celebrity again. [HollywoodGossip]
