Jax Taylor Hates Nick Viall If Anyone Gives A Shit, Which They Shouldn’t

Jax Taylor is some idiot from Vanderpump Rules who once got arrested for stealing sunglasses and probably screams a lot when he pees. Nick Viall is some dude from The Bachelor that I just found existed three days ago when January Jones announced she wants to bang him. So clearly the biggest loser is me for writing about the two of them in a blatant SEO grab. Don’t look at me right now. I’m hideous. PEOPLE reports:

Taylor, 37, told Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast that he and Viall, 36, recently crossed paths when both attended a pal’s hotel nightclub in California. When Taylor suggested that he and The Bachelor‘s leading man snap a photo to help promote the business, Viall refused.

“I go, ‘First of all, buddy, don’t toot your own horn, I have no f—ing idea who you are,’ ” Taylor said, recounting the incident. “I know you’re on The Bachelor — okay, good for you, great. You’re on a disposable reality show that you’ll be gone in five minutes and no one will know who you are, so you want to get your five minutes of fame in now.”

The Vanderpump Rules star continued to mock Viall for saying that he didn’t use social media and for turning down a chance to help out his friend.

“Well, you’re a f—ing piece of s—, ” Taylor said he told Viall. “Your friend brought you here as a favor to help him out, you’re gonna act like that? You’re a f—ing d-bag.”

Taylor said it turned into a heated exchange, admitting that it was partially fueled by alcohol.

“I just think he’s a d-bag,” Taylor concluded.

Wow. Jesus Christ. That’s shockingly sage advice from someone who will never once realize he’s talking about himself. In fact, if you played that conversation back to him, he’d probably see a puppy telling him to buy more cardigans and no, his mustache isn’t weird.

“Jax, look at me wag my tail. You need deeper V’s.”

