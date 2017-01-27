I’m Told Jason Momoa Throwing Axes Is The Hotness

Earlier today, I learned that women are apparently splooshing over a Mr. Clean commercial, which by the way, has been a click juggernaut, so now I’m questioning everything I know about the internet because it’s nothing. I know nothing. And now I’m finding out that Jason Momoa throwing axes on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night is also the hot sexness. As for who’s telling me that, The Huffington Post? Should I not be listening to them? Because right now I’m about to start randomly showing up at women’s houses, mopping their floors, shaving a line in my eyebrow, and then throwing axes everywhere. Which I’m not gonna lie, looks pretty good on paper. This has legs.

Photo: ABC/YouTube