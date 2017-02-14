Jason Momoa Shirtless In Some Weird Trailer, Anyone?
Every now and then we like to throw a bone to the ladies, gents, and people who identify as Khalsexual by posting a big slab of man meat on the site. – Easy, Hammaconda! *cracks whip* Take turns. – So here’s Jason Momoa shirtless in a trailer for The Bad Batch, which looks like Mad Max’s millennial cousin went to Burning Man. It’s also another vehicle for him to showcase his axe throwing skills, which he does at a giant black dude, so large, one might say “predominant” swaths of Trump supporters will also find something to pleasure themselves to. Hey, look at us building bridges. (To AssholeTown.)
THE SUPERFICIAL
Photo: NEON
