Jared Kushner Registered to Vote as a Female

As if you needed more assurance that Jared Kushner was a dingus, his New York voter registration information has surfaced and it turns out the White House advisor registered to vote as a female. There are two things that could have happened here: he’s laying up to pose on the cover of Vanity Fair and give a speech at the ESPY’s or he’s just a fucking idiot who can’t fill out simple paperwork… judging by his history of mucking up his job-start paperwork at the White House and his general complicity with his father-in-law’s administration, I’m going to go with the latter.

Wired first reported the discrepancy (unless it’s real and he wants to identify as a woman) and according to Justin Levitt, it doesn’t technically count as voter fraud.

…when it comes to whether Jared’s misstated gender constitutes a voter fraud violation, the chances seem slim. “There has to be an intent to give the false information,” says Loyola Law School professor Justin Levitt. “If he (for some reason) knowingly registered as a woman—for what purpose, I could not guess—that might be described as voter fraud, though it would have negligible effect on the determination of his eligibility, and so wouldn’t amount to much anyway.” (from Wired)

While it’s not illegal to be a dipshit, it’s sad to see goofball shit come out of the White House on a seemingly hourly basis. If anyone wants to reach out to The Kush and let him know how disappointed they are, he can be easily reached via his personal email on an unsecured server at [email protected]