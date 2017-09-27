James Cameron Needs to Chill With The ‘Wonder Woman’ Stuff

A few months back James Cameron got into a Twitter bout with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins after he tried to say that Wonder Woman was “a step backwards” for female empowerment in Hollywood. His reasoning was based on the fact that Gal Gadot, being the undeniable smoke show that she is, was actually perpetuating the misogynistic Hollywood tradition of female characters by showing off her rockin’ boobage in that red and gold bustier. While he admittedly liked the film, he felt he had to step in and remind everyone that she was no Sarah Connor because she was just too hot.

Patty Jenkins’ response to this was based on the fact that James Cameron isn’t a woman and shouldn’t be telling women who/what to call an icon. Let them do their thing, James.

You’d think James would just take his L and go back to his submarine to try and capture giant squids having sex or whatever, but no… he had to come back with the same shit.

Yes, I’ll stand by that. I mean, she was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting. She’s absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that’s not breaking ground. They had Raquel Welch doing stuff like that in the ’60s. It was all in a context of talking about why Sarah Connor — what Linda created in 1991 — was, if not ahead of its time, at least a breakthrough in its time. I don’t think it was really ahead of its time because we’re still not [giving women these types of roles]. (from Hollywood Reporter)

I see James Cameron’s point. I really do and I honestly kind of agree with him, but it’s just a fight that’s not worth bringing back to the table for ol’ JC. Whatever reasoning he has is ultimately nullified by the fact that he pees standing up and will never know how women actually think. Take your L, James. Stop trying to make Wonder Woman lesser than.