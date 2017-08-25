“See, I would have shot Wonder Woman with my signature lenses that make the audience feel like they can reach out and touch her… kind of like this.”

James Cameron, the guy who gave Kate Winslet’s boobs a minute of screen time in Titanic, is claiming that Wonder Woman was just Hollywood objectifying another woman again. The Terminator director thinks that the movie was good, but he’s not really on board with the female-empowerment hype. From PageSix.

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over ‘Wonder Woman’ has been so misguided… She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!”

I kind of agree with him because James Cameron knows a thing or two about misguided back-patting, he made Avatar.

“I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards. Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”

So if James Cameron made Wonder Woman, she would have came out of a trailer park on Themyscira, cigarette dangling from her mouth and brown bag beer in her hand before realizing she was the demigoddess that could save the world. Maybe she had some domestic abuse issues in there or something, you know? Something with some GRIT, eh James?

This is such a stupid argument considering that Wonder Woman is a popcorn movie and reading too deep into the subtext will only make you sound like that idiot I overheard at the coffee shop this morning spewing nonsense from behind his Warby Parkers about how Trump is the reason why people are so torqued on this Mayweather-McGregor circus tomorrow. At the end of the day, Gal Gadot is a super babe, kicking major ass, and wearing a corset… just take that for what it is and move on- ah, shit… Patty Jenkins tweeted back.

Cool, Patty Jenkins is womansplaining how women in Hollywood need to just do their thing to James Cameron who his biting his clenched fist right now wishing he could say something like, “WELL WHERE ARE THE WOMEN DOWN IN MARIANA TRENCH, EH? DIDN’T SEE BOOBS DOWN THERE, PATTY!?”

My point is that James Cameron can be a real dick sometimes… ok, he’s always a real dick.