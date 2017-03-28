James Blunt is trending right now for admitting on a talk show that his 2004 song, “You’re Beautiful” was actually written from the point of view of a stalker who was high on smack-laced blunts. I was going to come on here to talk about how obvious this was, we’ve only had to listen to these lyrics in the supermarket for the last thirteen years…

She smiled at me on the subway

She was with another man

But I won’t lose no sleep on that

‘Cause I’ve got a plan

and if that wasn’t on the nose enough…

Yeah, she caught my eye as we walked on by

She could see from my face that I was fuckin’ high

And I don’t think that I’ll see her again

But we shared a moment that will last ’til the end

As you can see, James White Owl’s character in this song is not a tormented lover, pining for the love of a woman he can’t have… He’s a cracked out weirdo on a subway, looking at a woman up and down like an Epson photo scanner, mentally downloading her to his spank bank.

The reason I have a newfound respect for this guy is that I’m starting to realize that he’s in on it. Have a peep at his Twitter, he’s like a hybrid of Michael Bolton and Rodney Dangerfield- slaying suburban moms (and their angry sons who live in their basements) with wit, charm, and loads of self-deprecation.



On this week, 10 years ago, your music taste sucked ass. pic.twitter.com/eQ6clu6F2h — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) July 23, 2015

Anyone want a signed set list of mine from 2006? pic.twitter.com/Z0tmKIpBtN — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 20, 2017



James Blunt is playing everybody. Your mom might have good taste in music. Your life is a lie. You’re beautiful, it’s true. James Blunt is a bad mothafucka. Today is Tuesday.