After matching on famous people Tinder, A-Rod and J-Lo are already talking to their friends about getting married and making a little AJ-LoRod. I want to believe it was J-Lo’s overbearing abuela that spilt the beans, but US Weekly says it was just a ‘close source’:

“They’ve been talking about the future and, of course, marriage has come up… They aren’t making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives.”

It sounds like their family and friends are way more into it than they are. All I’ve seen out JA-Rodlo is them walking around New York together doing absolutely nothing- probably because Alex Rodriguez is a boring douche.

“They have a lot in common and the same interests…”

Hopefully A-Rod becomes J-Lo’s numero quatro soon so we can go back to being sad about how Shia LeBeouf sent those 50 tomahawk missiles at that bowling alley bartender over some french fries…

Fun fact: I actually made this in 2015 and never had any use for it until now…