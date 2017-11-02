Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are Probably Dating Again or Whatever

Sometimes on The Superficial I don’t have to talk about another celebrity inappropriately touching a woman/man/child/potted plant. Those are the days I kind of enjoy getting up for. Today might be one of those days (it’s still early so I won’t get my hopes up). Today we’re talking about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez probably rubbing their fuck parts against each other again… like right now… as you’re reading this.

Paparazzi caught Selena Gomez wearing the Maple Jesus’ sweaty game jersey after cheering him on at an ice skating rink yesterday. I don’t play hockey, but I am a sweaty, stinky fuck so I know from experience that wearing someone else’s used athletic gear is no casual feat. Even if Justin Bieber’s sweat smells like syrup and ’90s era BOD body spray, this should be a sign that things are getting serious between Gomez and Justin Bieber’s naked penis (click it, I’m serious).

