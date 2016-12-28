Good Morning, Izabel Goulart Bikini Photos, And Other News
Did Jake Gyllenhaal join the Pussy Posse? [Lainey Gossip]
It’s safe to objectify Priyanka Chopra. [Dlisted]
If you’re a dog lover who cries easily, don’t check on Gary Fisher. [TMZ]
Somebody at Cinnabon got their ass fired. [Newser]
Josephine Skriver swimsuit photos. [Hollywood Tuna]
Zoe Kravitz in a bikini. [Popoholic]
Goddamn, Kate Mahoney in lingerie. [Celebslam]
Suki Waterhouse in a bikini. [DrunkenStepfather]
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photos: AKM-GSI