Good Morning, Izabel Goulart Bikini Photos, And Other News

Did Jake Gyllenhaal join the Pussy Posse? [Lainey Gossip]

It’s safe to objectify Priyanka Chopra. [Dlisted]

If you’re a dog lover who cries easily, don’t check on Gary Fisher. [TMZ]

Somebody at Cinnabon got their ass fired. [Newser]

Josephine Skriver swimsuit photos. [Hollywood Tuna]

Zoe Kravitz in a bikini. [Popoholic]

Goddamn, Kate Mahoney in lingerie. [Celebslam]

Suki Waterhouse in a bikini. [DrunkenStepfather]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: AKM-GSI