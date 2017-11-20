Impractical Underwear at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Alessandra Ambrosio, Bella Hadid (who had a nip slip), Karlie Kloss, and more attractive women you’ll never date walked the catwalk for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in Shanghai. I don’t know too much else about it other than how the Chinese government made sure it was a real bitch to organize. Oh and someone fell over, but ultimately ended up owning it — kind of like when I dropped my hoagie on the sidewalk and proceeded to eat it with a middle finger raised to The Man.

A post shared by FashionTV (@fashiontv) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:07am PST

This is why whenever someone tries to tell me that fashion shows are serious things, I want to fart in my hand and throw it on their face. Sure, the models are beautiful and the costumes are elaborate, but at the end of the day you’ve got an underweight Asian woman walking in uncomfortable shoes and an impractical cape. Somebody’s hitting the deck and nobody is going to really give a shit.

Harry Styles, Miguel, and Leslie Odom Jr. were also there performing/getting laid.

