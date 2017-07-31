Hugh Jackman Racing A Boy in A Speedo, Anyone?

Hugh Jackman is training for something that’s definitely not another Wolverine movie. Maybe he’s just shedding the hogbody he put on while playing P.T. Barnum in the upcoming elephant torture Ringling Brothers circus movie The Greatest Showman or maybe he just enjoys hanging out with muscular dudes in speedos.

Either way, here is Jackman acting like he’s about to take down Clubber Lang on a beach in Sydney, Australia and you can definitely make out the outline of his penis – if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

**Not pictured: Hugh and the guy in the banana hammock triumphantly jumping in slow-motion after Hugh finally beat him in a race.**