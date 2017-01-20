Gee, I Wonder What ‘House of Cards’ Really Thinks About Trump

Here’s the new teaser for season five of House of Cards that Netflix put out today for clearly very subtle reasons. Notice how they also went with the “Washington D.C.’s about to get hurricane’d in the anus” theme, because thanks to climate change denial, that’s literally a possibility now. Think I’m being melodramatic? Here’s a sampling of show creator Beau Willimon’s tweets lately:

And I’ll just leave this here for my own subtle reasons. *dropkicks mic into space*

Photo: Netflix

Tags: House of Cards, Netflix, Politics, Trailers
21