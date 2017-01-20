Gee, I Wonder What ‘House of Cards’ Really Thinks About Trump

Here’s the new teaser for season five of House of Cards that Netflix put out today for clearly very subtle reasons. Notice how they also went with the “Washington D.C.’s about to get hurricane’d in the anus” theme, because thanks to climate change denial, that’s literally a possibility now. Think I’m being melodramatic? Here’s a sampling of show creator Beau Willimon’s tweets lately:

Today America's majority is not in attendance. Tomorrow they will be. https://t.co/CvYEmWdMXH — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 20, 2017

1,461 days.

Do not normalize.

Hold close your values.

Defend them and each other.

Fight his agenda every single day. #Resist — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 20, 2017

And I’ll just leave this here for my own subtle reasons. *dropkicks mic into space*

