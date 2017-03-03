Hilary Duff Went Out To Eat With Her Alleged Rapist Ex-Husband

There’s been no additional information released on the rape allegations Mike Comrie is under investigation for. But he is a rich ex-athlete with an even richer father, so I’m going to take a wild leap here and say his accuser will be taken seriously, he will receive no leniency from a judge who happens to be a huge fan, and he will serve an appropriate sentence commensurate with the crime if he’s found guil- BAHAHAHAHA! I can’t. I can’t even finish that because I’m sure the process of paying to make this all go away under the cover of a court-ordered seal is already in the works, so no one will ever know the details. But there is a silver lining in all of this: He and Hilary Duff are great exes! Via PEOPLE:

Hilary Duff had dinner Wednesday night with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, who is is under investigation for alleged sexual battery.

The former couple, who share 4-year-old son Luca, dined at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Both dressed casually for the outing, with Duff, 29, sporting jeans and a red shirt with shoulder cut-outs. She wore her hair in a half up style.

So, how does this sort of thing work in an awkward situation like this? Do they still have married couple small talk over dinner?

“I like your hair like that. It’s different.”

“What do you mean different?”

“I mean it’s interesting. It’s something new.”

“You always do this. Why can’t you just give me a compliment?”

“Isn’t that what I did?”

“No, never mind. Can we just order?”

“Fine, do you want to split an appetizer?”

“I’m not that hungry.”

“Okay, I’m getting calamari.”

“You know I don’t like that.”

“But you just sai-“

“Get whatever you want. I’m fine.”

*dials police* “I’m ready to confess. Can you send a car over?”

