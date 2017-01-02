Hilary Duff Bikini Photos Already? 2017 Is The Shit!

Here’s a single, and presumably lonely, Hilary Duff spending New Year’s Day with just her son in Hawaii after things didn’t work out with her trainer and Scott Eastwood. So clearly she’s adjusting – and more importantly lowering; really, really lowering – her expectations about finding love as a single mom in this topsy-turvy world. Who knows what she’ll settle for now? I might not even have to wear this tuxedo behind her garbage cans anymore!

God, this year’s going to be so awesome.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: AKM-GSI